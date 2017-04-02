South Carolina teen arrested for trying to join ISIS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–Zakaryia Abdin, 18, of Ladson, South Carolina, appeared in federal court Friday morning in Charleston following his arrest by the FBI Thursday night.

According the U.S Attorney’s Office, Abdin was arrested for attempting to provide material support ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The charge is based on Abdin’s alleged attempt to travel overseas to join the terrorist organization.

Special Agents of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force took Abdin into custody at the Charleston International Airport before he boarded an outbound flight.

According to officials Abdin was also arrested in York County in 2015 for allegedly planning attack against American soldiers.

Reports say he was charged with the states gun charge and was sentenced to 5 years in juvenile lockup but the South Carolina Juvenile Parole board released him early.

At the time Abdin said he regretted his actions

York County officials were outspoken about their concerns when Abdin was released in May of 2016.

On Friday, the York County Sheriff released a statement.

Given Abdin’s unwillingness to cooperate even at his parole hearing before being released, it’s not surprising that we’re now at this point with him again. Fortunately, he was once again prevented from achieving his mission of harming innocent Americans. This instance is a strong reminder of why South Carolina needs to pass H. 3208 that would allow local jurisdictions to act and arrest indidviduals in situations such as this. It’s unfortunate that this bill that was introduced this year has so far stalled,” said York County Sheriff, Kevin R. Tolson.

United States Attorney Beth Drake for the District of South Carolina and Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary B. McCord made the announcement.

This investigation is being handled by the FBI-JTTF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell of the District of South Carolina and Trial Attorney Jennifer Burke of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.