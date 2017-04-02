Pinwheels planted to raise awareness for prevention of child abuse

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – April is child abuse prevention month, and to raise awareness, people spent Sunday afternoon planting pinwheels in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse.

The campaign was started by Prevent Child Abuse in America in 2008 to introduce the pinwheel as the national symbol for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

“For everyone blowing in the wind you can think that’s one happy child that didn’t suffer abuse today,” said co-organizer and member of the Hawkins County foster parent group, Dean Newman.

Newman said they planted about 250 pinwheels Sunday and hopes to see pinwheel gardens pop up across the area during the month of April.

