North Carolina against Gonzaga in final

North Carolina forward Justin Jackson (44) celebrates in front of Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) at the end of a semifinal in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 77-76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Two college basketball programs on opposite ends of the country and with much different histories will face off for the national championship on Monday.

North Carolina and Gonzaga pulled out hard-fought wins in the semifinals to set the stage for the title game. North Carolina has five national titles, and Gonzaga is making its first appearance in a championship game.

North Carolina opened as a two-point favorite over the Bulldogs, of Spokane, Washington.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

