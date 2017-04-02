Diamond DeShields returning for senior season with Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, TN- Lady Vols’ star guard Diamond DeShields announced on her Instagram Saturday evening she will forgo the WNBA draft and return for her senior season.

The post was made on April Fool’s day, but DeShields started her post by clarifying “Although it is April Fool’s Day, I have an announcement to make the Not a joke, I repeat, THIS IS NOT AN APRIL FOOL’S JOKE.”

DeShields lead the Vols in points per game and steals this past season.

Mercedes Russell announced earlier this month she too would forgo the draft and return for her senior year.