Diamond DeShields returning for senior season with Lady Vols

By Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, TN- Lady Vols’ star guard Diamond DeShields announced on her Instagram Saturday evening she will forgo the WNBA draft and return for her senior season.

The post was made on April Fool’s day, but DeShields started her post by clarifying “Although it is April Fool’s Day, I have an announcement to make the Not a joke, I repeat, THIS IS NOT AN APRIL FOOL’S JOKE.”

DeShields lead the Vols in points per game and steals this past season.

Mercedes Russell announced earlier this month she too would forgo the draft and return for her senior year.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s