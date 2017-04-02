Crash on I-81 leaves one person dead

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

GLADE SPRING, VA (WJHL) – One person died in a crash on Interstate 81 Sunday morning, according to the Glade Spring Fire Department.

Ricky Stumbo, with the Glade Spring Fire Department, said a car was exiting the interstate at exit 29, when it ran into the back of a tractor trailer. It happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

The fire department said the driver of that car and two dogs that were in the car died in the crash.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved. 

