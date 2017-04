GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL)- According to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center website, Clint Black has rescheduled his Greeneville concert.

Black was originally scheduled to perform tonight at 7:30 in Greeneville, but according to a post on his Facebook page he was feeling under the weather.

NPAC’s website has posted that his concert will now take place on April 9th at 7:30p.m.