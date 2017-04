KINGSPORT, TN- Four local teams hit the field in Kingsport on Saturday night in the Round of 16 at the Eastman Softball Invitational. Only one would survive the evening.

Cherokee earned a 4-3 walk-off win against Union County. Paisley Lyons provided the game winning hit, bringing home Haley Elkins for the winning run. The Chiefs will play William Blount Sunday morning.

Sullivan East would fall to Greenbrier, 4-0. Unaka fell to White House Heritage, 10-1. Siegel defeated Unicoi, 8-5.