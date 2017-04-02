Car crashes through front of Kingsport restaurant, no one injured

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Firefighters say no one was hurt when a car drove through the front of a Kingsport restaurant Sunday afternoon.

The Kingsport Fire Department said an elderly driver crashed through the front of Skip’s Diner in the Allandale Market Place shopping center, shortly before 3 p.m.

They are not sure what caused her to drive into the restaurant.

Fortunately, the restaurant is closed on Sundays, so no one was inside at the time. Firefighters said the driver was not injured.

