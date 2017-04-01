Virginia State Police: Human remains discovered inside abandon trailer in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Investigators with Virginia State Police are investigating after being alerted about the discovery of human remains inside an abandoned, single-wide trailer on Reed Patch Road in Lee County, Virginia.

Police were notified about the remains on Sunday March 26th just after 11:30a.m. The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Virginia State Police say at this time it does not appear as if foul play was a factor in the individual’s death.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.