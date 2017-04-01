Missing cat travels 2600+ miles, reunites with owner 4 years later

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a reunion no one saw coming.

A cat named Boo Boo went missing 4 years ago in Watsonville, California. A couple weeks ago she turned up just south of Guelph, Ontario, more than 2,600 miles away.

“I’m so relieved I’m so happy and amazed and shocked,” said Olga Chmelicek of Watsonville, California.

That’s the same reaction folks had over at the Guelph Humane Society in Ontario, where Boo Boo was brought in as a stray.

“After contacting one of the companies to trace the microchip it was determined that it traced all the way back to California,” said Bailey Wintermute, Guelph Humane Society Animal Protection Officer.

“Shocked we’re like what? Cause they called me on my phone and they were like yeah we’re looking for the registered owner, Olga, the original owner of Boo Boo. I’m like what? It was also 5 o’clock in the morning my time when I got that call,” said Chmelicek.

No one knows exactly how Boo Boo got to Canada, but her owner thinks she has a hunch.

“I think somebody took her. She’s also a very friendly cat and she used to love to get into people’s cars,” said Chmelicek.

“She’s in good shape so she must’ve been looked after by somebody at least for a portion of the time,” said Wintermute.

Healthy, happy, and a bit thirsty. And funny thing is, the international feline traveler has seen more of North America than her actual owner!

“You’re the lucky one huh aren’t you,” said Chmelicek.

Boo boo is registered to Olga, but Olga’s daughter Ashley is actually the original owner.

Where Boo Boo was for the past 4 years is still a mystery. She was home bound to California by 5 pm, flying out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.