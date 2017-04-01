Milligan College hosts 5K to benefit Haitian orphanage

By Published:

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Saturday morning runners at Milligan College raised money to benefit a Haitian orphanage.

The school hosted the second annual Wholehearted 5K.

Proceeds will go to the Wholehearted Orphanage in Haiti.

“It’s an organization that we really care a lot about and we think that people should care about it as well and that people should move out of their comfort zones and make an effort to make a difference in the world,” said organizer Victoria Rivera.

Organizers of the 5K told us they hoped Saturday’s event would raise $1,000 for Wholehearted, which provides homes and education for orphaned children.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s