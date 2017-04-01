Josh Turner concert draws thousands to King University celebration

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Country music star, Josh Turner performed for nearly 5,000 people at Viking Hall in Bristol, TN Friday in a sold out concert.

Josh turner performed for King University to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.

King University’s Director of Alumni Relations, Dana McMurray said the school also had another reason to celebrate.

“Also we are celebrating our 91st Dogwood Alumni Weekend so we wanted to do big and invite Josh Turner to come to our town for this weekend and celebrate with us,” McMurray said.

This was Josh Turner’s second appearance in the Tri-Cities in recent months. He performed at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray back in August.

