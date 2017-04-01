Johnson City H&R Block hosts block party to feed the region’s hungry

Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – H&R Block hosted a block party Saturday afternoon to help feed the hungry in the region.

Those who participated in the family-friendly event donated non-perishable food items.

Those items will go to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

“I just think it’s our obligation to give back to the community, and it’s just important to help feed the hungry in our local area,” said organizer Rachelle Barton.

Organizers told us they are already starting to plan for next year’s block party.

