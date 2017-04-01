Johnson City Deerslayer Obstacle Course Race tests speed, strength, endurance

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Participants in the second annual Deerslayer 5K Obstacle Course Race tested their speed, strength and endurance at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City Saturday morning.

They raced around more than a dozen obstacles, ran steep terrain and even encountered some mud along their journey.

“I think everybody should try to do stuff like this, especially getting in shape, a lot of us have sedentary jobs, and I think getting out and doing stuff like this every month or so is awesome,” said participant Aaron Throckmorton.

Organizers said around 250 adults participated in the Deerslayer and 75 children in the Deerslayer Jr. races.

Proceeds from the event support the Johnson City Senior Center.

