Infant hats sold at Tractor Supply Company recalled due to choking hazard

(WFLA) – Thousands of infant caps sold at Tractor Supply Company are being recalled due to a possible choking hazard.

Sock and Accessory Brands issued a recall for 14,500 John Deere gray infant baseball caps with a green tractor design, because the button on the top of the hat can detach and become a choking hazard.

The impacted hats have style number JSH721HF and manufacture date 11/2016 printed on the care label inside the hat. They were sold January through March of this year at Tractor Supply Company stores all across the country.

If you have one of these hats, take it away from your child and contact Sock and Accessory Brands Global for a full refund.