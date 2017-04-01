Cinderella Project makes dream of going to prom a reality for many

By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – An East Tennessee non-profit made the dream of going to prom possible for many teens Saturday.

The Cinderella Project hosted its final prom dress distribution Saturday afternoon in Kingsport.

The group provides free prom dresses and accessories to those who would otherwise be unable to afford them.

“For a teenage girl it’s one of those things that every girl wants – the perfect dress – and to have this it helps you find the perfect dress, and you’re able to get it,” said shopper Kristan Reece.

Members of the Cinderella Project of East Tennessee tell us donations from area non-profit groups and the community help make the group’s mission a reality.

