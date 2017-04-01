Babysitter in Oregon accused of drugging children

Related Coverage Prosecutors say Oregon day care provider left children alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Bend babysitter accused of leaving children alone while she went tanning is also accused of drugging children to make them sleep while she was gone.

January Neatherlin, 31, faces 114 charges including 76 counts of criminal mischief and 38 counts of reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, she drugged infants and toddlers while she left to work out and tan.

On March 15, 2017, seven children were found alone in Neatherlin’s home. They were lethargic and taken to the hospital.

Court documents said one child was interviewed and said Neatherlin would give them “medicine” to make them sleep, and if they did not want to, she would make them.

Parents and older children have also come forward and reported other occasions when Neatherlin would drug or leave kids alone, court documents said.

Documents also revealed that Neatherlin’s daycare license was suspended in January 2014 and her request to reinstate it was denied. She also has a record of theft and identity theft convictions from 2007-2010.