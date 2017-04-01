7,500 green ribbons to be worn at Mule Day for Elizabeth Thomas

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tens of thousands of people will pour into Columbia this weekend to celebrate Mule Day.

The main event takes place on the fairgrounds, but this is an entire community event, which means people will see lots of yard sales as they drive into town.

There will also be a mule pull, arts and crafts, and food. It’s an event that residents anticipate every year.

“I moved here 10 years ago form England and one of the first events I came to was Mule Day here in Columbia,” explained Mary Lloyd. “Mules aren’t very common in England, so when I saw all these people riding these wonderful mules I fell in love and then I had to have one, then two, and then three, and now I have a barn full of mules.”

Friends and family of missing Maury County teen Elizabeth Thomas are expected to hand out 7,500 green ribbons to festival-goers. Green is Elizabeth’s favorite color.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.

There’s a long list of activities scheduled for the event. For more details, click here.