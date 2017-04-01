2 small planes collide mid-air in Florida, killing 2 people

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead after their single-engine airplanes collided midair over the central Florida coast.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nLBJ45) that the planes crashed into a wooded area near Edgewater on Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one of the planes was a Cessna 170 and the other an “unidentified experimental aircraft.”

A witness told the newspaper that she saw the planes collide around 8:45 a.m. while flying in formation with several other planes.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

