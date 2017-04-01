15-year-old arrested in death of teen found near school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to the death of another teenager whose body was found near a North Carolina elementary school baseball field.

Local media outlets report the teen was arrested Friday. His name is not being release due to his age.

Authorities say 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Brown was found dead of a gunshot wound on March 22 behind Allenbrook Elementary School in Charlotte.

The 15-year-old has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say the death was not associated with the school. Brown’s mother says he left the house the night before his body was found and never returned. She reported him missing the next day.

