United Way wraps up 2016 campaign with Wallace Subaru donation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – The successful 2016 United Way of Washington Co., TN received one of its final donations on Friday.

Washington Co., TN United Way President and CEO Jerome Julian was presented a check for $23,969 at Wallace Subaru in Johnson City as part of the company’s participation in the “Subaru Share The Love Event”. Customers purchasing vehicles in the latter months of 2016 could select a charity for the dealership to make a donation to.

“It took the efforts of their sales team and individual buyers buying cars here in the market to make it happen and choosing the United Way as their designated charity so we’re very appreciative to our community for helping others in our community thru our seventeen human service agencies.”, Julian said.

This donation put the finishing touches on the 2016 campaign that surpassed its goal with $1.745 million raised and they have set an even more ambitious goal for the 2017 campaign.

“We’re getting ready to kick off the 2017 campaign, we have big plans there. Our goal for 2017 is $1,800,000, a little more than we raised last year,”, Julian said, “The community needs those funds to help improve lives and health, wellness, and income for those that need it most, so we’re excited about our campaign. It takes things like this to be able to make a goal like $1.7 – 1.8 million.”

