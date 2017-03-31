Tri-Cities Craft Beer Week kicks off

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – There was a small gathering Friday afternoon at JRH Brewing Company in Johnson City to kick off Tri-Cities Craft Beer Week.

April is also Tennessee Craft Beer Month and this special week in the Tri-Cities culminates with the 6th annual Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza on April 8.

“It’s all about friendship, family and that’s what the craft beer world is all about,”, John Henritze of JRH Brewing said, “If you are not a craft beer drinker, you can actually introduce yourself to craft beer by getting out and seeing what all the local breweries have to offer.”

Several local craft breweries got together to create a collaboration beer for this week, the TRI-LOCAL III. Each year, this sought after brew brings the best local minds in the local craft beer business to create a local brew. There will be only 10 barrels of TRI-LOCAL III brewed.

“Four weeks ago, all of the breweries in the area, including Bristol, JC and Kpt., got together and we collaborated on a Belgian Triple. That Belgian Triple is being released this weekend which actually kicks off Tri-Cities Craft Beer Week.”, Henritze said.

In recent years, the craft brewing industry has really taken off, especially in the Tri-Cities area, with multiple businesses opening up all across the region and the sate.

“We’re not competitors with each other as a lot of people think we are, in actuality we’re all friends, we all know each other, we all work together to put on things like this and then to essentially produce great beer,”, Henritze said, “All of the breweries get together, essentially, which is out of character for any other industry. That’s one of the reasons I got into craft brewing is because we all work together, this collaboration shows how all the breweries can work together, do work together in the Tri-Cities, to culminate in the making of an absolutely fantastic beer.”

Tri-Cities Craft Beer Week is just one of the tools being used to try to draw more people to the downtown area of not just Johnson City, but all across the area.

Henritze added, “Beer culture itself is wonderful for bringing people into the region, I can’t think of a better way to spend time with family and friends than by having a craft beer. As a matter of fact, my family has come from Florida as well as Roanoke to drink the beer together, to talk about old times.”

