New photos show Elizabeth Thomas, kidnapping suspect Tad Cummins in Oklahoma

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it has confirmed a sighting of 15-year-old missing teen Elizabeth Thomas and the 50-year-old man believed to have kidnapped her earlier this month.
The TBI says on late Thursday it received tips and surveillance images from a Walmart located on East 1-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City, OK on March 15.
According to investigators, Cummins used cash to purchase various food items.
The TBI says these surveillance images of Cummins and Thomas, clearly show Cummins “altered his appearance to darken his hair.”
The TBI says it is still trying to determine the vehicle they were traveling in on that day.
Thomas is 5’ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.
Cummins is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was previously seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT.
If you think you see the two, call 911 immediately.
If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
So far, the TBI says it has received more than 1,200 tips from across the country.
