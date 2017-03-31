Tad Cummins’ wife files for divorce amid ongoing AMBER Alert

WKRN Staff Published:

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The wife of Tad Cummins, the man at the center of an ongoing AMBER Alert, has filed for divorce after more than 31 years of marriage.

Tad Cummins (Courtesy: TBI)

According to divorce documents filed on Friday, Jill Cummins alleges irreconcilable differences have arisen and exist between the two.

Jill Cummins also alleges her husbands is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.”

An AMBER Alert remains in effect for Thomas.Tad Cummims is accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, his former student, on March 13. Jill Cummins says she has not had contact with him since that day.

For the first time since her disappearance, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday the teen was seen on surveillance video with Cummins at an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Walmart on March 15.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s