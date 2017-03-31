Sunset Digital Communications takes next step in plans to acquire BVU’s OptiNet

TRI-CITIES,TN/VA – A Southwest Virginia based communications company, Sunset Digital Communications, is one step closer to finding out if they’ll be the broadband provider to what they’re saying is an additional 10,000 households in Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell counties.

It’s been almost a year and a half since their plans to purchase Bristol Virginia Utilities’ internet division were announced. Thursday, Sunset Digital handed over their final version of an agreement with the Cumberland Plateau District Commission and the Cumberland Plateau Company.

Sunset Digital CEO, Paul Elswick said this agreement is a requirement to close the Optinet deal with BVU and one of the final steps in the process.

Sunset and BVU signed the asset purchase agreement in February of 2016. News Channel 11 asked why there have been delays in the process, Elswick said that they didn’t realize at the beginning the strained relationship between Cumberland Plateau and BVU and they’ve had to overcome some of those issues. Elswick added that caution in this process was natural.

Elswick said there’s a large investment on the line and Sunset is ready to move forward.

“We believe this is one of the largest private capital investments outside of large coal companies and maybe the history of the area so that’s how important this is,” Elswick said.

Sunset Digital, COO Ryan Elswick said they’re hoping for a partial vote Friday night in Lebanon, VA from the Board of Directors of the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission and Cumberland Plateau Company, Inc. on basic terms in the agreement.

Paul Elswick added that he wants the people of Southwest Virginia to have better broadband access for educational and medical purposes.

Sunset is also asking that a date be set for a final vote on the agreement by April 10.