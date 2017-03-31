Major improvements coming to Kingsport’s Borden Park

By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Major improvements will soon begin in one of Kingsport’s oldest neighborhood parks.

Changes to Borden Park include expanding walking trails and repaving existing trails as well as upgrading the children’s playground area and basketball court, according to Parks and Recreation manager Kitty Frazier.

The upgrades will total about $1 million, Frazier said, paid for in part by a three-year, $450,000 grant from the state of Tennessee.

The city of Kingsport is also investing in the project.

“It’s time for an upgrade so that we can make it a park that we can all be proud of for many years ahead,” Frazier said.

Frazier said construction should begin in May.

