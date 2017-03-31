Landowners organize meeting, some concerned about Mendota Trail project

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A non-profit group has plans to build a hiking and biking trail linking Bristol and Mendota, Virginia.

But not everyone is convinced it’s a good idea.

People met Wednesday night to voice their concerns.

The public trail would run along a more than fourteen mile railroad bed in Washington County, Virginia.

Last year, the city of Bristol deeded the property to Mountain Heritage, which would oversee the project.

Recently, an attorney for Mountain Heritage sent a letter to people who own land along the trail spelling out the project and the ruled for trail use.

But some who came to the meeting about the project Wednesday said they’re not a fan of the trail plan.

They gathered at the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, some concerned about safety, and the impact of the public trail running next to, even through the middle of, their private property.

“We would really like to have the land back instead of seeing something coming through our back door,” said one concerned landowner.

“The trail runs through a lot of private property and so you’ve got people in the community where the trail actually runs through their farm or runs through their homestead right, so they might, their property might bud up to the trail, their property might be on both sides of the trail,” said Kevin Mumpower, City Councilman.

People who live in the area organized the meeting Thursday and said they’ll gather again in about a month.

