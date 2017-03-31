Johnson City Autism conference to focus on awareness, best practice & professional advice

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – This weekend dozens will gather in Johnson City for an Autism Education Conference. That conference starts at 8:00 a.m on April 1 at the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church located at 201 East Market Street in Johnson City.

The event is hosted by the Austism Society of East Tennessee and East Tennessee State University.

“Our annual Tri-Cities conference creates unity by providing accessibility, compassion, collaboration, education, and support to those living, working, and supporting the journey known as autism” said Kandis Burney, Executive Director for Autism Society of East Tennessee.

This year’s conference will focus on giving parents and educators the tools they need to improve the lives of those affected by autism.

Organizers say the jammed-packed agenda includes sessions on music therapy, Neurofeedback, service dogs, video modeling, sensory-friendly churches, and conservatorships and trusts.

In addition, patrons will have the opportunity to meet and greet with exhibitors and sponsors that provide local autism services.

For more information and to register for the conference go to http://www.asaetc.org.

The CDC estimates that as many as 1 out of every 68 children born will be diagnosed with some form of AutismSpectrum Disorder (ASD). Autism is a complex neurobiological disorder that typically lasts throughout a person’s lifetime and affects how a person perceives the world, interacts with others, and communicates.

The Autism Society of East Tennessee services 36 counties in our region.

The following is information about another related event, Autism Glow Run, that is scheduled to take place on April 1st.

Alpha Xi Delta’s AmaXIng Challenge Step it up 5K

Where: East Tennessee State University, Quad Area

Registration starts at: 6:30PM

Time of event: 8PM

Children activities prior to race

– Bouncy house

– Face paint

– Balloon animals

Prices (Until 11:59 PM on March 31)

Adult: $30.00

Team (3+): $25.00

Child: $15

Prices (April 1st, day of race)

Adult increases to $35.00

Link to sign up or donate: runsignup.com/lightitupblue5k

**PROMO CODE: LASTCHANCE for $5.00 off registration!

Contact Brooke Beasley for more information, beasleyb@etsu.edu

Come join the fun and excitement of Light It Up Blue GLOW RUN 5K Run and Walk! The race begins on the ETSU campus and traverses the pedestrian mall. Proceeds of the Light It Up Blue GLOW RUN 5K Run and Walk go to Autism Speaks.

Where and When – Light It Up Blue GLOW RUN 5K Run and Walk begins at 8:00 PM on Saturday April 1, 2017 East Tennessee State University

Cost and Cause – The cost of registration is $30 for individual runners. Registration is $25 for team members. Registration for those under 12 is $15. On race day registration will increase to $35. Children under 12 can register without a shirt and untimed for $5 on race day.

Registration – Runners and Walkers can register for Light It Up Blue GLOW RUN 1 of 3 ways:

-Online: Register for the race online at runsignup.com.

-Mail-In: Any mail-in registration must be received by March 6, 2017. Please mail to: Light It Up Blue, ETSU Box 70276 Johnson City, TN 37614

-Race Day Registration: Runners/Walkers can register the day of the race from 6:00 – 7:30 at the race registration tent.

Results – Race results will be available via the Endurance Sports Website. Live race results will be available on runsignup.com.

T-Shirts – Pre-registered runners/walkers receive shirts on race day. Race day registrants receive shirts as supplies last. No shirts will be mailed; they must be picked up on race day.

Awards – The Top 3 male and female participants will receive overall awards. The overall winners will not be eligible for the classification awards given to age groups (top 3 in each age group classification will be eligible for an award).

Refreshments – Refreshments will be available after the race.

Race Day Etiquette – Due to our insurance policy, no rollerblades will be allowed in the race.

The women of Alpha Xi Delta’s Gamma Theta Chapter at East Tennessee State University will host “The AmaXIng Challenge: Light It Up Blue GLOW RUN” on April 1st at ETSU. Teams will participate in a 5K walk/run to raise funds and awareness for Autism Speaks, Alpha Xi Delta’s national philanthropy partner.