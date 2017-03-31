JCPD: Elizbethton man to face multiple charges including drug, firearm possession

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested an Elizabethton man on drugs, firearm possession and theft charges Thursday.

According to a JCPD news release, Dustin W. Crosswhite, 31, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II, two counts of felony possession of a schedule III, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

Crosswhite was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $100,000 bond.

He was scheduled for an arraignment in Sessions Court Friday at 9 a.m.

