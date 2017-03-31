81-year-old Honaker, Va. man sentenced to 10 years on drug distribution charge

LEBANON, VA (WJHL) – An 81-year-old Honaker, Va. man was convicted and sentenced on a distributing a controlled substance charge.

According to a Russell County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Barney Johnson, was convicted of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance after a jury trial in Russell County Circuit Court and the jury recommended Johnson be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Evidence was presented during the trial by Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Patton that showed Johnson had six previous convictions for the same offense.

According to the release, Johnson was originally convicted of four counts of distribution on Aug. 23, 1993 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Once released on parole on those charges, Johnson was convicted again on two counts of the same offense on May 19, 2000.

He was sentenced to life and 40 years in prison on those charges.

Johnson was then released on geriatric parole by the Department of Corrections on Aug. 14, 2006.

“We realize that this ten year prison sentence will likely be a life sentence for Johnson and prevent him from continuing to sale drugs in our community,” Patton said. “It is very disappointing that the Department of Corrections placed an established drug dealer back in our community after being sentenced to such a lengthy term. Mr. Johnson showed he was not going to stop his criminal behavior and he did not stop.”

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.