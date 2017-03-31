HCSO: Rogersville man to face assault, kidnapping charges

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A fight following an argument over a Facebook post landed a man in jail.

Investigators said Hunter Price, 25, of Rogersville, hit his wife in the mouth and tried to choke her, and then pointed a gun in her face and threatened to kill her.

Price also reportedly busted a phone to prevent the victim from calling 911.

The victim was able to leave the next morning and report the incident to the sheriff’s office.

According to a sheriff’s office report, the victim had several scratches on her face and neck, as well as a busted upper and lower lip.

Price was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

