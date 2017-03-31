Fundraiser Friday for family of Jonesborough woman killed in crash

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)-It’s been two weeks since a crash killed a Jonesborough wife and mother.

Friday there is a fundraiser for Shirra Branum’s family who is still healing after this heartbreaking tragedy.

Shirra’s 9-year-old son was also in the crash. His Dad Randy Branum said he is now out of ICU.

Still with so many questions, Branum said they are thankful for the prayers and support they’ve gotten in the last two weeks.

“She was one of the happiest, sweetest people and she always helps and always was praying,” Branum said.

Randy and Shirra Branum were together 21 years and have three kids together. The oldest is about to graduate high school, the youngest is in elementary school.

“We would like for things to get easier but we want her to know that we’re never going to forget her and they’ll never be a day that we don’t think about her,” Branum said.

But even in the midst of their pain, Branum said he can see the kindness of others shining through.

“Every body’s helped in some way even if it was just a hug and a prayer. The prayers help more than anything,” Branum said.

And though no one can say or do anything to bring his wife back, his community is stepping up to show him he is not alone.

“You can’t take away their pain, you can’t take away the burdens that seem to follow but maybe you can make it a little easier on him,” Carrie Medley said. She is a family friend who put together a fundraiser for the Branums.

“Complete strangers came forward and said they wanted to help out, businesses said started calling me hey what can I do what can we give,” Medley said.

The fundraiser is Friday at Leesburg Ruritan in Jonesborough from 5 p.m. To 7 p.m.

There will be a silent auction including donated items like Bristol Motor Speedway race tickets, a spa gift set, and a Vera Bradley purse.

