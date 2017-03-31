First Lady of Virginia stops in Tri-Cities region

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia’s First Lady, Dorothy McAuliffe, stopped in Gate City, VA Friday to show her support for Virginia’s Lt. Governor Ralph Northam for the Democratic Party’s nominee for Governor.

Northam is up against former congressman Tom Perriello who is also seeking the democratic nomination.

Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and State Senator Frank Wagner are competing for the republican nomination for Virginia Governor.

The First Lady of Virginia made stops across Southwest Virginia Friday to highlight the importance of education in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Dorothy McAuliffe spoke at the Busted Still Brewery as a guest of the Scott County Democratic Committee

McAulife said Northam announced his education package earlier in the day Friday and he’ll continue the state’s investment in public education.

“It’s focused on even more access to pre-k in the Commonwealth of Virginia, so important to make sure children have opportunity for early childhood development,” McAuliffe added that the package works to make sure the state is investing in teachers and trying to raise teacher pay to the national level.

McAuliffe said right now there is uncertainty in Washington D.C. and states have to be the champions of their own economic growth.

The investment in education she’s referring to was announced in 2015, at over $1 billion dollars it was the largest new investment in public education in over a decade and the largest total investment in Virginia state history

The June primary in Virginia is when voters will decide what candidates will get the party nominations.that takes place June 13.

