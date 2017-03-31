ETSU symposium focuses on recruitment and retention of African American students

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Students and representatives from 14 universities gathered at East Tennessee State University Friday for a student symposium.

The event’s main focus was on the recruitment and retention of African American students.

It’s a priority for ETSU along with many other universities across the state.

Before ETSU had it’s own governing board, ETSU would take part in diversity conferences at other schools.

This is the first time ETSU hosted the event and organizers, like Rana Elgazzar, say it’s important to work with other departments to help learn more about diversity.

“We realize that there has to be coordinated collaboration between different groups to ensure that students have what they need to succeed here and that they feel that they belong here,” Elgazzar said.

There were several speakers Friday, including a student panel for discussion of experiences at a predominantly white university.

