ETSU, Crumley House hold 11th Annual Intermountain Brain Injury Conference

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Members of the community were able to learn more about brain injuries on Friday during the 11th Annual Intermountain Brain Injury Conference.

It’s part of Brain Injury Awareness Month.

The event took place at the Millennium Centre in Johnson City.

The Crumley House partners with East Tennessee State University to provide educational opportunities for people in the community.

Friday’s program followed the story of two survivors, along with other guest speakers.

Executive Director of The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehab Center, Guynn Edwards, says this program is important to do every year.

“Awareness is the biggest help prevent brain injury so we like to do a lot of things in the community,” Edwards said.

Around 100 people took part in Friday’s conference.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.