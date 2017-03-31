Driver, passenger identified in fatal South Roan Street crash

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers identified the two people involved in a fatal crash Thursday off of South Roan Street.

According to a JCPD news release, officers received a call about a vehicle that had run off of Interstate 26 and crashed into a building in the 3000 block of South Roan Street.

When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found the driver — Rachel L. White, 31, of Morristown — had died as a result of the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle — Suzanne M. Cozad, 43, of Johnson City — was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The Traffic Homicide Team was called to the scene to investigate and said while alcohol or drug use is not suspected in the crash, speed and distracted driving, as well as lack of seat belt use, do appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is going at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call JCPD at 423-434-5741.

