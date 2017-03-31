Jury deliberating in case of man accused of hog-tying ex-wife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The woman investigators said was hog-tied by her ex-husband, took the stand at his trial Friday.

Sheri Swartz told the court she doesn’t have any memories of the weekend in December 2015, just a few flashbacks.

A therapist testified that victims of post traumatic stress disorder can block out memories of a traumatic event.

Prosecutors said Olivera hog-tied his ex-wife and left her in a Washington County home, as their 5-year-old son hid in the closet.

He is charged with aggravated kidnapping and false imprisonment in the case.

The jury has reportedly started deliberating.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.