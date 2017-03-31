Jury deliberating in case of man accused of hog-tying ex-wife

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The woman investigators said was hog-tied by her ex-husband, took the stand at his trial Friday.

Sheri Swartz told the court she doesn’t have any memories of the weekend in December 2015, just a few flashbacks.

A therapist testified that victims of post traumatic stress disorder can block out memories of a traumatic event.

Prosecutors said Olivera hog-tied his ex-wife and left her in a Washington County home, as their 5-year-old son hid in the closet.

He is charged with aggravated kidnapping and false imprisonment in the case.

The jury has reportedly started deliberating.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s