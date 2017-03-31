Bristol, Va. man to face multiple charges involving child sex crimes

Tracy Alvin Holt

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Police Department officers arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of child sex crimes following an investigation into a complaint of child sexual abuse.

According to a BVPD news release, Tracy Alvin Holt, of Bristol, Va., was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of object sexual penetration and five counts of custodial indecent liberties.

Holt is being held in the Bristol, Va. Jail without bond.

