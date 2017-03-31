Bristol, Va. man accused of killing dog with golf club, assaulting father

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A Bristol, Va., man was accused of using a golf club to kill a dog and then breaking his father’s nose after the dog’s death caused an argument.

Jonathan Cole Shaffer, 804 Madison Ave., Bristol, Va., was charged with malicious wounding, which is a felony, and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

Bristol, Va., police officer Patrick Manning said he responded to the Madison Avenue home on Saturday on a report of a fight in the road.

Shaffer and his father were in the road and the father was bleeding profusely from his face, Manning said.

Manning said a dead dog was found tied to a pole in the back yard. The dog was lying in a pool of blood. A golf club was nearby.

Shaffer reportedly told Manning he hit the dog with the club because it bit his daughter.

Manning said Shaffer’s father got upset about the dog and confronted his son, who punched him, breaking his nose.

Shaffer’s children had no signs of a dog bite and they made no complaints of dog bites, Manning said.

Manning was being held in the Bristol, Va., city jail without bond.

His court date for animal cruelty was set for May 25. The malicious wounding court date was scheduled for April 26.

