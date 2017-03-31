Body found in vehicle at Elizabethton Walmart identified as 60-year-old Kingsport woman

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton police revealed the identity of the woman whose body was found in a parked vehicle last weekend at the Walmart located on Over Mountain Drive.

Police identified the woman as 60-year-old Carolyn Pleasant from Kingsport.

Investigators said Pleasant’s vehicle had been in the parking lot for several weeks and during that time she passed away.

Police said there is no evidence that indicates foul play. Investigators said preliminary findings did not find any trauma, however, final autopsy results are pending.

Pleasant was found deceased after a call came in last Saturday around 9:25 p.m. about an unresponsive person inside a vehicle at the store’s parking lot.

