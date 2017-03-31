Barnett, Foreman shine at Vols’ Pro Day

KNOXVILLE, TN- The Tennessee football program hosted its annual Pro Day on Friday morning as 16 draft-eligible Vols worked out in front of 89 NFL scouts, coaches and executives representing all 32 franchises.

Among the notable attendees at Friday’s Pro Day were Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn as well as Oakland Raiders general manager and former Vol Reggie McKenzie, among others. NFL coordinators Pat Shurmur (Minnesota Vikings), Keith Butler (Steelers) and Jim Bob Cooter (Detroit Lions) were also in attendance.

Tennessee’s Pro Day participants included Derek Barnett, Kenny Bynum, Jason Croom, Joshua Dobbs, Charles Folger, Malik Foreman, Alvin Kamara, LaTroy Lewis, Josh Malone, Danny O’Brien, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Jayson Sparks, Cameron Sutton, Corey Vereen, Dylan Wiesman and Devin Williams.

“The way our players competed today and showcased their skills is what its all about,” said head coach Butch Jones. “I am very proud. You can see the culture kick in when they were finishing the drill work. It started last night during the meetings and the way they presented themselves.”

Barnett, Tennessee’s all-time sacks leader and a projected first-round pick, turned in a solid afternoon, participating in the bench press, broad jump, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill as well as defensive line and linebacker positional drills.

Reeves-Maybin, who participated only in position drills at the NFL Combine earlier this month, logged an unofficial 40-time of 4.65 seconds — which would have ranked in a tie for fifth among linebackers in Indianapolis. He also recorded an impressive vertical leap of 35.5 inches.

Foreman, a defensive back, turned heads when he clocked a 4.37 40-yard dash. That time would have ranked sixth overall at the NFL Combine and was the fastest 40 recorded by a Vol since Jonathan Wade ran a 4.36 at the 2007 NFL Combine.

Quarterback Dobbs and wideout Malone capped an impressive session in their position drills when Dobbs connected with Malone on a 50-yard streak to the end zone.

The 2017 NFL Draft runs April 27-29 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pa.

Former Vols Johnathan Johnson, LaDarrell McNeil, Robert Meachem and Owen Williams also participated in Friday’s Pro Day.

Courtesy: University of Tennessee Athletics