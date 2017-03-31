Anna Zook switching roles, leaving morning show for Daytime Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – We have a big announcement for the Tri-Cities. News Channel 11’s Anna Zook revealed on News Channel 11 Morning that she is leaving and heading not too far to Daytime Tri-Cities.

In the meantime, Daytime’s Amy Lynn is switching over to join News Channel 11 Morning.

Lynn made the announcement on Daytime Tri-Cities on Thursday.

She told viewers, “I’m going to be getting up very early, and you are going to get up very early with me if you want to catch me on the air.”

We are congratulating Anna and Amy on their new roles, and the change is a welcomed adjustment for the Tri-Cities.