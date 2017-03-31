2nd annual Deerslayer 5K happening Saturday at Winged Deer Park

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – Runners in Johnson City are gearing up for a muddy event coming up on Saturday morning.

The 2nd annual Deerslayer 5K Obstacle Course Race is taking place on April 1st, April Fools Day, at Winged Deer Park. The event will cover most of the park at some point during the race.

“We’ve got about 20-21 obstacles, the course is 3.2 miles. It includes all types of different terrain, there’s a mud pit so you will get muddy, there is a trail in the woods, it is probably 3/4 of a mile ling, pretty steep hills in it,”, Race Director Jimmy Pierce said, “A rope climb, Hercules hoist & lift bucket, a bucket carry, and this year we have a surprise that people will find out about tomorrow when they run for April Fools Day.”

Participants have already registered and there will be no new registrations taken the day of the event, but people are encouraged to come out and watch. And you should be able to see much of the event from the lake side area, including several of the bigger obstacles. There is also a new race added for this year.

“This year we have added the kids event to help grow the race this year. Last year we had a lot of people that were interested in adding a kids event so that’s why we did it for this year.”, Pierce said.

There will be 250-260 adults and over 100 kids participating on Saturday.

Pierce added, “Last year we had a very good response, there were only a few issues that we had from last year, some bottle-necking on some of the obstacles so this year we went thru and added a couple of more to the sections that were bottle necked to where runners will hopefully not have to slow down any once they come up on an obstacle.”

The kids race begins at 8 am and the adult race begins at 9 am.

