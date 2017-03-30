WATCH LIVE: Forestry Service, local crews fight brush fire on Bays Mountain

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Multiple local fire crews are fighting a brush fire on Bays Mountain. Barry Brickey, Public Information Officer for the Kingsport Fire Department, told News Channel 11 the brush fire is contained for now. It’s estimated the fire has consumed multiple acres.

(Source: Barry Brickey, Kingsport Fire Department)

Firefighters from Kingsport, the Forestry Service and the Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department are working together to continue to contain the fire in an area that is about 60 to 80 acres. The Forestry Service is cutting a fire break, which would put fire crews ahead of the main fire.

Brickey told News Channel 11 the fire poses no threat to animals and the nature center. So far, the fire has caused minimal damage as we are told it is just burning brush, leaves and sticks.

Just in case, officials said that emergency preparations are in place if needed.

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch a live stream of the brush fire from Bays Mountain.

 

