Tri-Cities woman gives birth in Food City parking lot

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A special delivery came early for a Tri-Cities woman Tuesday, as she gave birth in the back seat of a car in a Food City parking lot.

“I’m feeling good,” said new mom Alecia Puckett. “I’ve just got a perfect healthy baby.”

Her son Isaiah Blake weighs 8 pounds and 13 ounces.

“I think he looks like his daddy,” Alecia said.

Isaiah was born Tuesday night, but not at the hospital.

“Her husband said ‘I don’t think we’re going to make it, we’ve got to do something quick,”’ said Alecia’s grandmother, Lois Greer.

So the family pulled over into the Food City parking lot.

“Me and her mamaw we delivered it,” said Alecia’s husband William.

William kept Alecia calm in the back of the car.

“I just told her to be relaxed and everything will be alright,” said William.

Her grandmother timed her contractions.

“I have to keep telling myself it happened, it feels like a dream,” Greer said.

Thursday, Alecia said she is feeling grateful.

“I wouldn’t know what to do without either of them,” said Alecia.

Her baby Isaiah has a name she said is fitting given the experience.

“We like the verse ‘Fear Not For I Am With You’ Isaiah 41:10,” said Alecia. “I feel like God was with us this whole time.”

