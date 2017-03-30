State warns Hawkins County to balance budget

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee State Comptroller is warning Hawkins County Commissioners to amend and balance its budget or the state will step in.

The Hawkins County Board of Commissioners has exceeded revenues by more than $2 million for the past two fiscal years.

There have been talks in the past about a possible wheel tax to help put money back into the general fund, but that has not passed.

A letter from the comptroller’s office says the commission has until July 1 to either balance the budget or have a resolution stating how they plan to balance the budget.

Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey said commissioners need to come up with a decision.

“We’re getting to the point and time now that county commission is going to have to take action. Either with cuts or with increased revenue,” Bailey said.

He said the next step is for someone from the comptroller’s office to come speak with the county commission to discuss how to move forward.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.