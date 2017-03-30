State may make campus sexual assault investigations independent from school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia colleges may no longer investigate sexual assaults that happen on their own campuses. The state is looking into whether it’s possible to make those investigations independent.

“When a school conducts an investigation of a sexual assault there can be a perception of bias, so we wanted to prevent victim re-traumatization, create a better outcome for both victims and the accused,” Ashley Lockharttold 8News.

Lockhart has been working on a study funded by the state on the feasibility of creating an independent center that would investigate sexual assaults on college campuses. She gave a group of college presidents an update on her progress this week.

“We are looking at a regional center that could be a mobile unit that would go to a particular school to investigate,” Lockhart explained.

Investigators would be independent and would work with the school and local law enforcement.

“We are really all about utilizing all of the resources within the community to help create that supportive system that really supports survivors in every possible way,” said Ryan Morris with the YWCA of Richmond.

Morris is the director of advocacy and outreach with the YWCA. The organization has been working with community members, universities, and local law enforcement to address sexual assaults. Morris says from their experience, collaboration has paid off.

“What we’ve seen is that collaboration has helped us to provide the best services that we can,” Morris said.

Meanwhile, Lockhart says independent investigations could also ensure every case of sexual assault gets the same attention regardless of the school’s resources.

“Everyone is working together and wants the best outcome and that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish,” said Lockhart.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.