Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins spotted in Collierville, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins has reportedly been spotted in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas have been missing since March 13th, when TBI agents says he was kidnapped by her former teacher.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer says there was a “positive” sighting of Cummins Thursday at a gas station in the 300 block of New Byhalia Road. But they TBI says there have been “no substantiated sightings of either individual.” Collierville police are reviewing security footage from the gas station.

Thomas is 5’ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was previously seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT.

If you think you see the two, call 911 immediately.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

