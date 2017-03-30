Report of vehicle in building on South Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene in the 3000 block of South Roan Street after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building.

According to our News Channel 11 crew at the scene, Johnson City Police Department officers, Johnson City Fire Department firefighters and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers have responded to the scene.

