PHOTOS: Wrecker truck stolen, Kingsport police seek tips

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport need your help finding the person or persons who stole a wrecker truck from the Bays Food Mart.

Police say the theft happened between March 24 at 11:30 p.m. and March 25 at 7:30 a.m.

KPD reports a small 1998 Ford Wrecker Truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Bays Food Mart. Located at 3337 East Stone Drive in Kingsport.

The owner says the wrecker was for sale and it was left in parked there on display. The truck has an estimated value of $15,000.

Police released the most recent photos of the truck.

If you know any details regarding this crime call detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

