PHOTOS: Wrecker truck stolen, Kingsport police seek tips

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(Source: Kingsport Police Department)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport need your help finding the person or persons who stole a wrecker truck from the Bays Food Mart.

Police say the theft happened between March 24 at 11:30 p.m. and March 25 at 7:30 a.m.

KPD reports a small 1998 Ford Wrecker Truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Bays Food Mart. Located at 3337 East Stone Drive in Kingsport.

The owner says the wrecker was for sale and it was left in parked there on display. The truck has an estimated value of $15,000.

Police released the most recent photos of the truck.

If you know any details regarding this crime call detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Wrecker truck stolen, Kingsport police seek tips

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s